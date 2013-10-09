LONDON Oct 9 British low-cost airline easyJet plans to reduce flights to and from France by around 30 percent on Thursday due to an air traffic controllers strike in the country on Thursday.

"EasyJet has been asked by the DGAC (France's civil aviation authority) to reduce its French flights by 30 percent and as a result will cancel at least 50 flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Basel, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseilles and Toulouse," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 70 percent of easyJet's flights operate through French airspace, meaning there is a risk of delays and late notice cancellations to many other flights, the airline said.

Flights from the UK to destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus, Greece and North Africa face the threat of disruption, it added.

While European air traffic controller unions have lifted their strike order, two French unions representing about a quarter of all controllers in France maintained the order after talks with the civil aviation authority failed.