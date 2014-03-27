LONDON, March 27 Budget airline easyJet has signed a new deal with London's Gatwick Airport, underpinning its intention to grow at Britain's second busiest airport.

The company said on Thursday that the deal would give it certainty over user charges at Gatwick for the next seven years and help it move to operate from one terminal at the airport.

"We will definitely gain operational efficiency," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters at Gatwick.

Gatwick is already the airline's largest base and it plans to increase capacity by around 10 percent over the years to March 2015 compared to the previous year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)