PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 27 Budget airline easyJet has signed a new deal with London's Gatwick Airport, underpinning its intention to grow at Britain's second busiest airport.
The company said on Thursday that the deal would give it certainty over user charges at Gatwick for the next seven years and help it move to operate from one terminal at the airport.
"We will definitely gain operational efficiency," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters at Gatwick.
Gatwick is already the airline's largest base and it plans to increase capacity by around 10 percent over the years to March 2015 compared to the previous year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.