BERLIN Oct 11 Low-cost airline easyJet will focus on strengthening its existing bases in Germany before targeting expansion to other airports such as Frankfurt, the head of its German operations said.

"We want to be the No. 1 and 2 in Berlin and Hamburg, respectively. That is the priority, not our market share in Germany," Thomas Haagensen told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)