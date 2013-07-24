LONDON, July 24 British budget airline easyJet posted a 10.5 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in capacity.

Europe's second-largest low-cost carrier on Wednesday said revenues rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in the three months to the end of June, and issued full-year profit guidance ahead of the analyst average of 433 million pounds.

The Luton, southern England-based airline, said it expects profit before tax for the year to 30 September 2013 to be between 450 million and 480 million pounds assuming no significant disruption.

EasyJet grew capacity by 3.6 percent during the period and said revenue per seat rose 6.1 percent at constant currency.