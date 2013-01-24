LONDON Jan 24 British low-cost airline easyJet
on Thursday reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter
revenue and said first-half seasonal losses would be lower than
last year.
Europe's second-largest budget airline after Ryanair
said revenue for the three months to the end of December 2012
grew to 833 million pounds ($1.32 billion), helped by improved
load factors - a measure of how full its planes are.
EasyJet, which said around 80 percent of first half seats
were now booked, expects to contain first half pretax losses to
between 50 and 75 million pounds compared to the 112 million
pounds loss reported in the first half of last year.