LONDON Jan 24 British low-cost airline easyJet on Thursday reported a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter revenue and said first-half seasonal losses would be lower than last year.

Europe's second-largest budget airline after Ryanair said revenue for the three months to the end of December 2012 grew to 833 million pounds ($1.32 billion), helped by improved load factors - a measure of how full its planes are.

EasyJet, which said around 80 percent of first half seats were now booked, expects to contain first half pretax losses to between 50 and 75 million pounds compared to the 112 million pounds loss reported in the first half of last year.