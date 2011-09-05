* Seeks removal of independent non-exec director Doganis

* Highlights Airbus deal, profit warning as reasons

* EasyJet calls for shareholders to reject resolution

* EasyJet says has attempted to meet Stelios in private

* Shares in EasyJet down 2.3 percent (Adds reaction from easyJet)

LONDON, Sept 5 EasyJet's largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of Rigas Doganis as an independent non-executive director, part of a long-running dispute with the company.

Haji-Ioannou, who controls around 38 percent of the low-cost carrier through his EasyGroup investment vehicle, highlighted Doganis' support this year for the airline to buy 35 planes from Airbus , a move he does not believe to have been in easyJet's interests.

He also criticised Doganis for failing to foresee easyJet would have to report a profit warning just two weeks after it placed the order with Airbus, which Haji-Ioannou claims hit the company's share price.

"He (Doganis) failed to foresee on January 4, 2011, the profit warning announced on January 20, 2011. That profit warning has destroyed about a quarter of the company's market capitalisation, or some 600 million pounds," Haji-Ioannou wrote in a letter to the easyJet board.

"Had the profit warning been announced before the aircraft order, we believe that the drop in the market cap would have necessitated a shareholder vote for the capital expenditure in circumstances where he would have known that the directors would have failed to obtain such approval."

EasyJet hit back at the criticism, saying it was a "further unnecessary and costly distraction which is damaging to the company's reputation and undermines investor confidence".

"The board believes this resolution is not about removing Rigas Doganis as a director ... but a clear attempt by a minority shareholder to inappropriately determine the composition of the board and to override normal corporate governance protocols," it said in a statement on Monday.

EasyJet said it would write to shareholders recommending they vote against the resolution.

The company also disputed Haji-Ioannou's description of its January trading update as a profit warning and said it had made repeated and unsuccessful efforts to meet with him in private in recent months to discuss the business.

Doganis, appointed to the easyJet board in 2005, is an aviation consultant and strategy adviser to airlines, airports, banks and governments around the world.

Haji-Ioannou, better known as Stelios, last month called for a shareholder vote on the removal of David Michels as a director and has previously demanded a vote over the Airbus deal.

He has been in dispute with the airline over its use of the "easy" brand and has spoken out about its punctuality, among other things.

Shares in easyJet, which have fallen a quarter in 2011, were 2.3 percent down at 325.3 pence by 1540 GMT, valuing the company at around 1.4 billion pounds ($2.27 billion).

($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones and Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Hulmes)