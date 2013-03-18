(Adds details, background, further comments)
By Rhys Jones
MOSCOW, March 18 EasyJet will abandon
plans to upgrade its fleet with updated Airbus or Boeing
jets if terms offered by the planemakers are not satisfactory,
the airline's CEO said.
EasyJet is in talks with Europe's Airbus (part of EADS
) and U.S. rival Boeing about a significant expansion of
its fleet. It has completed the technical evaluation of its
favoured jets, the re-engined Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.
"We have a young fleet and don't have to do a deal unless
the terms are exactly what we want," CEO Carolyn McCall told
Reuters aboard the airline's inaugural flight between London and
Moscow. "A new generation of planes will become available from
2018 ... so we could always look beyond the neo and the MAX."
EasyJet's founder and largest shareholder Stelios
Haji-Ioannou has been critical of many of its plans, including
in fleet expansion.
McCall said easyJet was under no time pressure as it has a
deal in place with Airbus allowing it to buy more current
generation aircraft from now until 2018.
These options put easyJet "in a very strong bargaining
position," she said on Monday.
EasyJet, which operates an all-Airbus fleet of 213 aircraft,
wants to remain a single-manufacturer fleet, but is considering
moving entirely to Boeing planes.
If Boeing were to be successful it would have to cover the
cost of easyJet having a dual fleet for a certain period of
time. Operating a single manufacturer fleet saves an airline on
maintenance and training costs.
"For Boeing it's all about the bridge - what can they offer
us and how can they manage the transition?," said McCall. "It
will be harder for them to win our custom, but they are not just
a stalking horse in this."
The budget airline is also in talks with Canadian planemaker
Bombardier about buying some smaller jets, McCall
said.
BUSINESS FLYERS
EasyJet made its debut on Britain's FTSE 100 blue-chip share
index on Monday, after its valuation soared as legacy carriers
retrenched and it picked up more cost-conscious business
travelers.
Since McCall took over in 2010 easyJet has added flights
between top business destinations, introduced flexible tickets
and offered allocated seating in an attempt to steal corporate
customers from airlines such as IAG's British Airways
and Germany's Lufthansa.
Europe's second-largest budget airline behind Ryanair
carried some 10 million business passengers last year,
about 18 percent of its total. It aims to increase that to
nearer 25 percent, said McCall.
"The yield from business travelers is around 25 percent
higher than from normal leisure passengers ... we want to focus
on winning more bookings from medium and small businesses who
will find easyJet more affordable," said McCall, noting
conditions were likely to remain tough in the sector.
"Fuel prices will remain high so I expect to see a lot of
smaller carriers and ones with weak balance sheets suffering and
expect to see more collapses," said McCall.
"Our idea would be to take up the spare capacity rather than
look to acquire airlines, but you can never say never."
Stelios Haji-Ioannou has fought a long, high profile
campaign against easyJet's management over a number of issues.
The group's chairman Mike Rake said he would step down this
summer after the company's founder called for his departure
because of Rake's expanding role as deputy chairman of banking
group Barclays.
($1 = 0.6609 British pounds)
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and David Holmes)