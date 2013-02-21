LONDON Feb 21 EasyJet on Thursday said 44.7 percent of voting investors went against directors' pay plans for its last financial year.

The majority of the votes against are likely to have come from the budget airline's founder and largest investor Stelios Haji-Ioannou who has been in dispute with easyJet's board in recent years.

Haji-Ioannou owns 25.94 percent of easyJet's shares, according to Thomson Reuters data, while his family members have an 11 percent stake through a company called Polys Holdings.

EasyJet said 55.29 percent of the votes polled were in favour of the pay deal.