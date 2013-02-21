LONDON Feb 21 EasyJet on Thursday said
44.7 percent of voting investors went against directors' pay
plans for its last financial year.
The majority of the votes against are likely to have come
from the budget airline's founder and largest investor Stelios
Haji-Ioannou who has been in dispute with easyJet's board in
recent years.
Haji-Ioannou owns 25.94 percent of easyJet's shares,
according to Thomson Reuters data, while his family members have
an 11 percent stake through a company called Polys Holdings.
EasyJet said 55.29 percent of the votes polled were in
favour of the pay deal.