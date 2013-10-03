REFILE-UPDATE 2-ITV's production arm shields it from advertising decline
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
LONDON Oct 3 Low-cost airline easyJet nudged up its annual profit forecast on Thursday and said it expected fourth quarter revenue growth of about 6 percent.
easyJet forecast a pretax profit for the 12 months to Sept. 30 of 470-480 million pounds ($763-779 million) compared with previous guidance of 450-480 million pounds.
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.