LONDON May 15 Low-cost airline easyJet
roughly halved its losses in the first half, helped by Easter
falling earlier than a year ago and strong bookings from
customers wanting to escape recent cold weather in Britain and
Northern Europe.
Europe's second-largest budget airline behind Ryanair
reported a pretax loss of 61 million pounds ($93
million) for the six months to the end of March, a traditionally
loss-making period.
The loss was at the lower end of its guidance of 60-65
million pounds and better than an analyst forecast for a loss of
64.5 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters analyst
poll. It made a pretax loss of 112 million pounds for the same
period a year ago.
The airline makes its profit in its second half, which
includes the busy summer holiday period.
EasyJet said on Wednesday its total revenues grew 9.3
percent to 1.6 billion pounds, while revenue per seat grew 8.6
percent, better than the 6 to 8 percent it previously expected,
driven by strong bookings in the run up to Easter.
Capacity on its flights rose by 3.3 percent, slightly short
of its 3.5 percent forecast, it said, due to the bad weather
causing a higher-than-expected number of cancellations.