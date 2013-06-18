LONDON, June 18 British budget airline EasyJet
Plc said on Tuesday it would expand its fleet with more
Airbus jets, with an order for 35 current generation
A320 aircraft and 100 new generation A320neo.
The A320 aircraft would be delivered between 2015 and 2017
under an existing agreement, it said, and the next generation
aircraft would be delivered between 2017 and 2022 under a new
deal.
It said it had also agreed rights to buy up to a further 100
A320neo family aircraft.
Chief executive Carolyn McCall said both Airbus and Boeing
competed hard for the easyJet business.
"Ultimately, Airbus offered us the best deal, and at a price
with a greater discount to the list price than their landmark
fleet purchase with easyJet in 2002," she said.