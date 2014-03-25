LONDON, March 25 British budget airline easyJet
upgraded its first-half outlook, saying it now expected
a first-half loss similar to last year's level as it kept a lid
on costs.
easyjet said on Tuesday that it expected to post a pre-tax
loss of between 55 million pounds ($91 million) to 65 million
pounds for the six months to March 31, an improvement on
previous guidance of between 70 million pounds to 90 million
pounds.
The company said cost per seat growth excluding fuel would
be better than expected driven by a benign winter.
The group, which traditionally runs at a loss during its
winter first half when fewer customers fly, reported a loss of
61 million pounds for the same period last year.
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
