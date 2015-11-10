LONDON Nov 10 British low cost carrier easyJet said it would launch a loyalty scheme for its most frequent travellers, the latest perk to be added that is more usually associated with traditional airlines.

At an event marking 20 years since its first flight on Tuesday, easyJet said it would reward customers who fly with it more than 20 times a year by offering them benefits such as flight changes for free.

Budget airlines have historically shunned loyalty schemes because of the higher costs associated with implementing them, but easyJet said their scheme would be simple and cost-efficient to run. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)