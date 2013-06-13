June 13 Low-cost airline easyJet Plc and
Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Thursday they have reached
a deal to more than double the carrier's traffic at London
Stansted Airport during the next five years.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EasyJet, Europe's second-largest budget carrier behind
Ryanair, said the deal would raise its Stansted
passenger count to 6 million per year from the current 2.8
million.
The agreement comes three months after MAG bought
single-runway Stansted from Heathrow Airport Holdings for 1.5
billion pounds ($2.35 billion).
Stansted, 50 kilometres northeast of central London, is
Britain's fourth-busiest airport, handling just under 18 million
passengers last year.