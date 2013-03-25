LONDON, March 25 EasyJet will fly between Britain and Norway for the first time from May, the budget airline said on Monday.

EasyJet, which debuted in the FTSE100 index of Britain's leading shares earlier this month, said Norway would be its 33rd country of operation.

The airline will operate daily flights between London Gatwick and Bergen in Norway's western fjords region and said it expects to carry more than 100,000 passengers on the route annually.