LONDON, July 6 British airline easyJet said on Monday it was confident it could operate its full summer flight schedule, after it failed to reach agreement with the union representing its UK cabin crew.

Europe's second-biggest budget carrier behind Ryanair said it had increased pay by 4.1 percent for UK cabin crew and by 5.1 percent for cabin managers over two years backdated to January 2015 in line with a deal it had tabled in the discussions.

The airline said despite the failure to agree a deal it was confident it could operate its full summer flight schedule and said it wanted to reassure its passengers that there was no industrial action currently planned.

