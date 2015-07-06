LONDON, July 6 British airline easyJet
said on Monday it was confident it could operate its full summer
flight schedule, after it failed to reach agreement with the
union representing its UK cabin crew.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier behind Ryanair
said it had increased pay by 4.1 percent for UK cabin
crew and by 5.1 percent for cabin managers over two years
backdated to January 2015 in line with a deal it had tabled in
the discussions.
The airline said despite the failure to agree a deal it was
confident it could operate its full summer flight schedule and
said it wanted to reassure its passengers that there was no
industrial action currently planned.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Edited by Paul Sandle)