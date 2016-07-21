LONDON, July 21 British low-cost airline easyJet reported an 8.3 percent drop in quarterly revenue per seat, broadly in line with an earlier warning over the impact of cancelled flights, and said that the outcome for the fourth quarter was uncertain.

easyJet, Europe's No. 2 low-cost carrier behind Ryanair , said its fourth quarter performance would be affected by two events last week in two of its destinations: the truck attack in Nice, France, which killed 84 people and the aborted coup in Turkey.

Concerns around security from those events would add to the consumer uncertainty already arising from Britain's vote to leave the EU in June, which has made going on holiday to Europe more expensive for Britons. Britain is easyJet's biggest single market. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)