LONDON May 12 British low cost airline easyJet
said it was positioned to continue to grow in this
financial year, after swinging to a profit in its seasonally
weaker first-half.
The group, which like rivals traditionally makes a loss over
the winter when fewer customers fly, reported pretax profit of 7
million pounds ($11 million) in the six months ended March 31,
at the upper end of its forecast for between a loss of 5 million
pounds and a profit of 10 million pounds.
easyJet said a lower fuel price and favourable currency
movements as well as a strong finish to the ski season helped it
make a profit in the first-half.
"easyJet continues to be well positioned to grow revenue and
profit this year, delivering sustainable returns to shareholders
due to its compelling network, low cost base and strong balance
sheet," chief executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on
Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6422 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)