REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
LONDON May 16 British budget airline easyJet posted a bigger than expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control.
Headline loss before tax of 212 million pounds compared to an average analyst estimate of a pretax loss of 195.75 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
"Our expectations for the full year are in line with current consensus market expectations," Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.