LONDON Nov 19 British airline easyJet reported a 51 percent rise in full year profit and said it would return 175 million pounds ($282 million) to shareholders through a special dividend.

The Luton, southern England-based firm said on Tuesday it made a pretax profit of 478 million pounds for the year to the end of September on sales 10.5 percent higher at 4.26 billion pounds.

EasyJet last month said it expected to report an annual pretax profit of 470-480 million pounds compared with its previous guidance of 450-480 million pounds.

The company proposed a full year dividend of 33.5 pence a share, 55.6 percent up on last year, and a special dividend of 44.1 pence per share, making a total payout to investors of 308 million pounds.

It said forward bookings were in line with last year but that its first quarter would be impacted by tough year-on-year comparisons due to strong post-Olympics demand in the UK and travel restrictions to Egypt.