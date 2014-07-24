LONDON, July 24 Low-cost airline easyJet
said it was on track to grow annual profit by at least 14
percent assuming no further significant disruption over the next
two months.
The company forecast that pretax profits for the twelve
months to the end of September would be in the range of 545
million pounds ($928 million) to 570 million pounds and the
range included the impact from situations in Israel, Egypt and
Moscow.
Analysts currently expect easyJet, whose profits came in at
478 million for the year earlier period, to report pretax profit
of 569 million pounds in the twelve months to the end of
September according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.5874 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)