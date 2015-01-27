LONDON Jan 27 British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first-half seasonal losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats to successful routes and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers.

easyJet, Europe's second-largest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair, said it expected first-half losses to come in between 10 million pounds ($15 million) and 30 million pounds, compared with the 53 million pounds recorded last year.

It posted revenue in the quarter to Dec. 31 of 931 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6626 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)