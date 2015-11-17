LONDON Nov 17 easyJet said it was
confident of future growth, ordering 36 additional Airbus A320
aircraft, after reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit
helped by strong demand for summer holiday travel.
easyJet reported pretax profit for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30 of 686 million pounds, in line with the upgraded
guidance of 675 million pounds to 700 million pounds it forecast
two months ago, on record demand for beach holidays and city
breaks.
"Our outlook for the longer term is positive," Chief
Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We will see passenger growth of 7 percent a year,
sustaining margins through rigorous cost control and the benefit
of fleet up-gauging, resulting in positive profit momentum."
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)