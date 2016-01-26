LONDON Jan 26 British low-cost airline easyJet said revenue per seat fell in its first quarter, as the quieter winter season was impacted by attacks in Paris and cancelled flights to Egypt, although a recovery since had put it on track to meet forecasts.

Market forecasts are for Europe's second-largest budget airline by passengers after Ryanair to post pretax profit of 738 million pounds ($1.05 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30.

Revenue per seat declined 3.7 percent on a constant currency basis for the three months ended Dec. 31, easyJet said, adding that it had seen a pick up in bookings and a marked improvement in revenue per seat for the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7040 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)