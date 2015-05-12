* Cites strike-related disruption and Germanwings crash
* Says booking are recovering, expects full-year growth
* Shares down 8.5 percent
(Adds CEO comments)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 12 British airline easyJet's
outlook has been knocked by a difficult April, with air traffic
control strikes trimming profit and the Germanwings crash in
France detterring customers from booking, sending its shares
down 8.5 percent.
Europe's second-biggest budget carrier behind Ryanair
said it is positioned for continued growth in its
financial year to September, having turned a profit in the
weaker winter season for the first time.
The focus on Tuesday, however, remained the negative news,
with analysts saying they would reduce annual profit forecasts
to reflect the 25 million pound ($39 million) hit from the
French air traffic control strikes that led to the cancellation
of more than 600 flights.
Chief Executive Carolyn McCall described April as a "one-off
horrible month", saying that passengers had been deterred from
booking by the uncertainty created by the threat of air traffic
strikes as well as the Germanwings disaster in March, which
claimed the lives of all 150 people on board.
"A lot of passengers just didn't book in April ... There is
no question (that) when you see any tragic event, you just see a
reaction to that from consumers," McCall said, adding that it
was hard to quantify the financial impact of the crash on
bookings and reassuring that the effect was short term.
"It has recovered, we've picked up momentum again," she
said.
The company is now forecasting third-quarter revenue per
seat to be down by about four percentage points, excluding
currency effects. The drop is partly attributable to the timing
of Easter and its decision to pass on lower fuel costs to
consumers through lower fares.
SHARE PRICE REACTION
Numis analyst Wyn Ellis said he is cutting his forecast for
easyJet's full-year pretax profit to 660 million pounds ($1.03
billion) from 691 million pounds.
Shares in easyJet fell 8.5 percent to 16.78 pounds at 0926
GMT, their lowest level for two months, though some analysts
said the price reaction was overdone.
"The scale of the reaction to the outlook seems somewhat
excessive," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Richard Hunter said.
EasyJet forecast revenue and profit growth for the full
year, giving no further details other than forward bookings
being in line with last year and forecasting that its fuel bill
would shrink by up to 120 million pounds because of lower oil
prices.
Ryanair said in February that profit would rise only
modestly in the year ahead as low oil prices help rivals to cut
fares.
EasyJet, like other European airlines, has typically made a
loss over winter months in which fewer people fly. But the
company reported pretax profit of 7 million pounds for the six
months to March 31. That was at the upper end of its forecast
for between a loss of 5 million pounds and a profit of 10
million pounds.
It said a lower fuel price and favourable currency
movements, as well as a strong finish to the ski season, helped
it to achieve the first-half profit.
($1 = 0.6422 pounds)
(Editing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)