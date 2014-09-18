* Raises dividend ratio 40 pct from one third
* To buy 27 jets from Airbus under existing deal
* Shares gain 2.4 pct
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 18 EasyJet is to pay more
of its profits out to shareholders via dividends in a sign of
the budget airline's confidence in future growth.
The company, Europe's second largest low-cost airline behind
Irish rival Ryanair, said on Thursday its dividend would
now amount to 40 percent of pretax profit, compared to the one
third it previously paid out to investors.
EasyJet also said it had reached agreement with Airbus
to exercise existing purchase rights over 27 current
generation A320 aircraft for delivery between 2015 and 2018.
Those rights follow a deal signed by the company in 2002.
"The continued strength and execution of our business model
provides the platform to deliver sustainable growth and
attractive cash returns for shareholders in the years to come,"
Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement ahead of the
company's capital markets day.
EasyJet's low-cost model has helped it and rival Ryanair
weather an increasingly competitive European short-haul market,
while more traditional carriers have struggled.
In 2013, easyJet's shares reached an all-time high of 1,853
pence in April. Since then they have fallen 26 percent partly in
response to uncertainty over whether the airline can maintain
such a pace of growth.
Shares in the company gained 2.4 percent in morning trading
to 1,369 pence.
Some analysts said the share price reaction was dampened by
some disappointment that there was not a more concrete statement
on a special dividend, noting that last November, easyJet
announced one of 175 million pounds (285.32 million US dollar).
"Some longer-term holders would rather have seen a special
dividend flying their way like last year rather than having to
wait for more income to trickle in as recompense for staying
onboard," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
said in a note.
The hike in the dividend makes easyJet stand out in the
aviation sector, where some airlines have not made consistent
payouts. British Airways-owner IAG has not paid a
dividend since it was formed in a merger in 2011, while
Lufthansa did not pay a dividend in 2012.
The fleet expansion would help it keep costs low, easyJet
said, as the new planes would be cheaper to run than its older
A319s, six of which it plans to retire before the end of
September 2015. The 27 new jets are subject to a very
substantial price discount from the $2 billion list price.
The company already has 135 new Airbus planes on order,
having last year agreed to buy 35 A320 aircraft and 100 new
A320neo jets.
EasyJet will declare a dividend based on the higher ratio
when it reports its full-year results on November 18.
(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle and Jane
Merriman)