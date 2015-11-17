* Full-year pretax profit up 18 pct, in line with forecasts
* Orders 36 more Airbus A320s
* Says forward bookings in line with last year
* Shares down 5 percent
(Recasts, adds CEO comments)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 17 Heightened fears about travel in
Europe are affecting easyJet but appetite for flights
should return quickly and resilient general demand will underpin
the airline's growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
European travel is reeling from Friday's attacks that killed
at least 129 people in Paris, one of the world's most visited
cities, and a Russian plane crash over Egypt in October which
halted flights from Britain to a popular Red Sea resort.
Travel to and from France has dropped off in the last few
days and the number of "no show" passengers has risen, easyJet
Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said after the airline reported
an 18 percent rise in pretax profit for its 2015 financial year.
"You will always see a cooling-off period but you also see
quite a quick resumption to travelling again," McCall told
reporters when asked about travel to and from France.
"What our own government and also what governments across
Europe are doing is actually very reassuring for passengers.
They are actually scrutinising airport security, now, probably
after Paris, in a way that they've never done before," she said.
Analysts estimate that France counts for about 20 percent of
easyJet's capacity.
The airline said the British government's suspension of
flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh due to
concerns over security measures would have a "very, very small"
impact on its full-year profits (in 2016)
Overall, for the coming year, the company said customers had
continued to buy tickets at the same rate as last year and
easyJet was confident profits would rise thanks to a 7 percent
boost to passenger numbers this year and cost controls.
Shares in easyJet fell 5.0 percent to 1,695 pence, a decline
analysts put down to the airline's recent strong run. Its shares
have climbed 13 percent in the last year while Britain's
blue-chip index which has lost 6 percent.
PRICE WAR?
For the winter, easyJet's bigger low-cost rival Ryanair
has talked of a price war in the cut-throat European
market as airlines raise capacity and compete against each other
in a lower fuel cost environment.
McCall dismissed the talk, saying easyJet's main competition
was from airlines such as British Airways, Air
France-KLM and others. easyJet forecast only a "slight
decline" in revenue per seat on a constant currency basis for
the six months to the end of March.
"Our airport overlap with Ryanair is between 5 and 6
percent. It doesn't matter what they're doing on price," she
said.
easyJet already has slots at major airports, an area where
Ryanair is playing catch-up having historically focused on minor
airports.
For its 2016 financial year, easyJet said current market
expectations were in line with the board's forecast.
Analysts expect the airline to make a pretax profit of 746
million pounds ($1.1 billion) next year, building on the 18
percent rise in pretax profit in 2015 to 686 million pounds.
The airline also said it would order 36 new planes as part
of a decision to exercise rights to 30 A320 NEOs under a 2013
deal with Airbus, plus an order for six more current
generation A320s.
($1 = 0.6590 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke)