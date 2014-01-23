LONDON Jan 23 British low-cost airline easyJet guided that first half seasonal losses would be higher this year than last year due to the timing of Easter which falls in its fiscal second half, as it reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenues.

easyJet, Europe's second-largest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair, said that it expected to report a loss of between 70 million pounds and 90 million pounds in the six months to the end of March compared to losses of 61 million pounds in the same period last year as Easter falls in April.

In its first quarter, the company posted revenues of 897 million pounds, helped by a 4.2 percent rise in the number of passengers carried and a focus on costs.