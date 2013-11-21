UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd : * Intl-profit warning * Expected to report significant loss for the six month ended 30 September 2013
as compared with the corresponding period in 2012 * Source text:(r.reuters.com/xeg84v) * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources