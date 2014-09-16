Sept 16 Easyvista SA :

* H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 revenue 8.9 million euros, up 35 pct

* Says should be close to its 2015 target of 20 million euros in revenue by 2014

* Sees 75 million euros in revenue by end of 2019