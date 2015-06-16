June 16 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp on Tuesday named the head of its industrial sector businesses to replace longtime Chief Executive Officer Sandy Cutler who is retiring.

The manufacturer of electrical and power products said Craig Arnold, 55, will take on the transitional roles of president and chief operating officer on Sept 1. He will take over as chairman and CEO in June 2016. The departure of Cutler, who has been CEO since August 2000, has been long-telegraphed as he approached Eaton's mandatory retirement age of 65.

In an interview, Cutler said Eaton faces a much tougher economic outlook compared to the first part of his tenure before the 2008 financial crisis when companies were "propelled simply by the very strong end-market growth."

"This significantly lower global growth means that you are really dealing in a new reality in terms of how people have to think about running enterprises," Cutler said, adding he thinks the sluggish growth is likely to continue "for another couple of years."

Arnold joined Eaton in 2000 from General Electric. Since 2009, he has been vice chairman, president and chief operating officer of the industrial sector.

In that role, the company's aerospace, hydraulics and vehicle divisions - which amount to about 40 percent of Eaton's revenue - reported through Arnold. He also was responsible for the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions.

Arnold was one of three logical internal candidates, said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jeffrey Hammond. While investors may have been more familiar with Chief Financial Officer Rick Fearon - who Eaton said will stay in his role and join the board - Arnold "has been in a senior leadership role for quite some time," Hammond said.

"I don't look at this as any kind of curve ball," Hammond said.

With the CEO transition announced, Wall Street is eagerly anticipating Eaton's plan for using its cash, which Cutler said the company would reveal shortly after the company posts its second-quarter results.

Eaton shares were down 0.8 percent at $70.33 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Andrew Hay)