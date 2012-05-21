May 21 Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp said it will buy electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion in cash and stock.

The offer of $72 per share is a 29 percent premium to Cooper's Friday closing price. Cooper shareholders will get $39.15 in cash and 0.77479 in Eaton share for every share they own. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)