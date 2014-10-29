(Corrects to remove extraneous word "cents" in paragraph 2)
Oct 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of
electrical and hydraulics systems, reported an 18 percent rise
in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its electrical
products business.
The net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $602
million, or $1.26 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.
30 from $510 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.73 billion.
Sales at Eaton's electrical products business, which makes
generators and energy management products, rose 3 percent to
$1.9 billion.
