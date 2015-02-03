Feb 3 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of
electrical and hydraulics systems, reported a 21 percent rise in
quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $581
million, or $1.23 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31
from $479 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 0.7 percent to $5.57 billion. Sales at Eaton's
electrical products business, which makes generators and energy
management products, rose 1.7 percent to $1.82 billion.
Selling and administrative costs fell 10 percent, while
research and development expenses fell 7 percent.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)