(Adds details, CEO comment, shares)

April 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, cut its full-year profit and organic revenue growth forecast, blaming a strong dollar.

The company also reported a 5 percent drop in revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, hurt by a decline in sales in its electrical, hydraulics and vehicles businesses.

Excluding the impact of currency, organic sales rose 1 percent.

The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket of major currencies from January to March, after rising 13 percent in 2014.

Eaton forecast 2015 operating earnings of $4.65-$4.95 per share, down from its previous forecast of $4.75-$5.05 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 3-4 percent.

"We now expect the impact of negative currency translation to be 5 percent, 1 percent higher than our earlier expectation," Eaton Chief Executive Alexander Cutler said.

Eaton's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $466 million in the quarter, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $439 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition related costs, Eaton reported operating earnings of $1.01 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue $5.30 billion.

Up to Tuesday's close of $68.61 on the New York Stock Exchange, Eaton's shares had risen about 1 percent this year, compared with a 3 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index . (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)