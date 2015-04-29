RPT-After weak March sales, concerns rise over U.S. auto market outlook
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
(Adds details, CEO comment, shares)
April 29 Eaton Corp Plc, a maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, cut its full-year profit and organic revenue growth forecast, blaming a strong dollar.
The company also reported a 5 percent drop in revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, hurt by a decline in sales in its electrical, hydraulics and vehicles businesses.
Excluding the impact of currency, organic sales rose 1 percent.
The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket of major currencies from January to March, after rising 13 percent in 2014.
Eaton forecast 2015 operating earnings of $4.65-$4.95 per share, down from its previous forecast of $4.75-$5.05 per share. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast to 2-3 percent from 3-4 percent.
"We now expect the impact of negative currency translation to be 5 percent, 1 percent higher than our earlier expectation," Eaton Chief Executive Alexander Cutler said.
Eaton's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $466 million in the quarter, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $439 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding acquisition related costs, Eaton reported operating earnings of $1.01 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue $5.30 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close of $68.61 on the New York Stock Exchange, Eaton's shares had risen about 1 percent this year, compared with a 3 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index . (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.