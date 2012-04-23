April 23 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp
reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday
and raised its full-year forecast for the second time this year,
saying U.S. markets were growing faster than it had expected
three months ago.
Net earnings rose to $311 million, or 91 cents per share,
compared with $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per share.
Sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion, compared with Wall
Street estimates of $4.01 billion.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)