* Expects US markets to grow 9 pct this year

* Ex-charges earns 92 cts/share, beats Street by 2 cts

* Shares slightly lower, broad market down over 1 pct (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

By Nick Zieminski

April 23 Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday and raised its 2012 profit forecast for the second time this year, saying its U.S. markets were growing at a faster pace than it predicted a few months ago.

The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems, auto and truck components, said the surprising U.S. strength was a reversal of a four- or five-year trend in which international markets outpaced the United States.

Eaton said it now expects its U.S. markets to grow 9 percent this year, not the 6 percent growth it had forecast in January, while international markets have slowed.

Recession in Europe will extend through the third quarter because of leaders' inability to reach consensus on cutting spending, Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said.

"Europe is in a real growth quandary, as are the emerging nations, and that's why the U.S. is sticking out," Cutler said in an interview, adding that long-term prospects for emerging markets are still strong. "We don't think it's a permanent shift."

U.S. non-residential construction is starting to come back after a four-year recession, Cutler said. Aerospace and agriculture markets are booming, and a strong U.S. truck market reflects both an economic recovery and replacement demand.

Net earnings rose 8 percent to $311 million, or 91 cents per share, from $287 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding acquisition charges, Eaton earned 92 cents per share, beating average analyst estimates by 2 cents.

Earnings "came in above consensus primarily as a result of lower tax rate," JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to clients.

The company's sales rose 4 percent to $3.96 billion, compared with Wall Street estimates of $4.01 billion.

The fastest sales growth was in Eaton's electrical Americas segment, its biggest, helped by a rebound in non-residential construction spending. U.S. markets also lifted Eaton's aerospace, auto and truck businesses.

It forecast 2012 operating earnings of $4.30 to $4.70 per share, up 10 cents at the midpoint, which compares with analyst estimates of $4.44 a share.

Eaton stock was down 0.1 percent to $47.37 on the New York Stock Exchange, outperforming the broader market where major stock indices were down over 1 percent.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman and Tim Dobbyn)