* Third quarter operating profit $1.07/share, 2 cents below
estimates
* CEO: Eaton hit by problems in the economy in August,
September
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday, as weaker results in units that supply auto, plane
and truck industries offset strength in electrical businesses.
The maker of electrical and hydraulic systems said its
markets should pick up in 2013. Its shares rose 4 percent to
$46.96.
Chief Executive Sandy Cutler said on a conference call that
"a deceleration or downshifting in the economy ... really
started to hit us in August" and worsened "quite quickly in
September."
A "fragile" U.S. recovery should gain momentum in the second
half of 2013, Cutler said.
Eaton net earnings fell 5 percent to $345 million, or $1.02
per share, compared with $365 million, or $1.07 per share, a
year ago.
Excluding acquisition charges, operating earnings of $1.07
were 2 cent below average analyst estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 4 percent to $3.95 billion.
Profit was up in Eaton's U.S. and international electrical
businesses, helped by construction activity, but fell in Eaton's
aerospace, auto and truck segments and Eaton cut its forecast of
truck production in North America.
Cleveland-based Eaton said Chinese and European economies
were "subdued" and U.S. industrial markets slowed partly because
of worries about the coming "fiscal cliff," when government
spending cuts could tip the economy back into recession. Some
customers are delaying purchases of hydraulics used in
construction machinery, especially in the United States and
China.
The company's $11.8 billion purchase of electrical products
maker Cooper Industries is still awaiting European and
Chinese regulatory approvals but is expected to close before the
end of the year. Most of the combined company's sales will come
from electrical markets, which Eaton said are holding up well
during a period of otherwise soft demand.
Some Cooper results will be included in Eaton's
fourth-quarter earnings and the deal will add to profits from
2014. Shareholders approved the deal last week.
Ea t on did not make a fourth-quarter earnings forecast because of
the acquisition.
Eaton's initial 2013 forecast calls for low- to mid-single
digit growth in auto, truck and aerospace markets and 3 percent
to 4 percent growth in its biggest segment, electrical Americas.