BRIEF-Apple Hospitality Reit acquires Courtyard by Marriott Fort
NEW YORK, July 23 Eaton Corp reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday but said its markets will grow more slowly than previously thought and the strong dollar will be a bigger headwind.
Eaton reported net income of $382 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $336 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales dipped to $4.07 billion. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Chief Executive Elie Horn said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that he believes clients should lose their down payments if they cancel a residential purchase.
Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report and the possibility of simpler bank regulations drove up financial stocks.