NEW YORK, July 23 Eaton Corp reported a 14 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday but said its markets will grow more slowly than previously thought and the strong dollar will be a bigger headwind.

Eaton reported net income of $382 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $336 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales dipped to $4.07 billion. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)