Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
April 29 U.S. manufacturer Eaton Corp reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales in its electrical products business.
Net income rose to $380 million from $311 million a year earlier. However, earnings per share dropped to 79 cents from 91 cents, reflecting an increase in the number of shares outstanding.
Revenue from the electrical products business jumped 87 percent to $1.67 billion due to the acquisition of Cooper Industries last year. Total revenue rose 34 percent to $5.31 billion.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.