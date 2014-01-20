BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
NEW YORK Jan 20 Eaton Corp on Monday said it would sell its aerospace power distribution unit to Safran SA for $270 million, in a deal that is expected to close in the first half of 2014.
The division makes switches and power distribution items for use in aerospace systems, including cockpits, Eaton said in a statement. The unit had sales of about $102 million in 2013.
Shares of Eaton closed Friday at $76.85.
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia