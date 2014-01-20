NEW YORK Jan 20 Eaton Corp on Monday said it would sell its aerospace power distribution unit to Safran SA for $270 million, in a deal that is expected to close in the first half of 2014.

The division makes switches and power distribution items for use in aerospace systems, including cockpits, Eaton said in a statement. The unit had sales of about $102 million in 2013.

Shares of Eaton closed Friday at $76.85.