(Adds share price, lawyer comments, fund details)
By Ashley Lau and Rishika Sadam
Nov 7 U.S. regulators plan to allow investment
management firm Eaton Vance Corp to launch a new breed of
actively managed exchange-traded funds that can keep their
holdings secret for months at a time, boosting Eaton Vance
shares by 22 percent on Friday.
In a notice published late Thursday night, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said it intends to issue an
order granting permission to Eaton Vance to launch the new
funds, known as exchange-traded managed funds (ETMF), which are
a hybrid between traditional mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
Eaton Vance shares surged to $45.75 on the New York Stock
Exchange. The company's proposal is the first of several before
the Commission to get the go-ahead for so-called non-transparent
active ETFs.
Eaton Vance plans to launch 18 of such ETMFs, which will be
listed and traded like an ETF but do not have to reveal their
holdings on a daily basis, like a mutual fund.
Many have looked to SEC approval of non-transparent active
ETFs to be a game changer in the industry, enticing more active
mutual fund managers to enter the roughly $2 trillion U.S. ETF
market. Others say it will be a while before the new breed of
funds gains significant traction.
"I don't think it will be the death of mutual funds, but I
think it will bring a lot more people into the space," said
Kathleen Moriarty, a longtime ETF industry attorney with Katten
Muchin Rosenman LLP who was involved in the development of State
Street's original SPDR funds.
Eaton Vance said its Navigate Fund LLC unit will offer ETMFs
under the brand "NextShares." The new open-ended funds will list
and trade its shares on an exchange at prices directly linked to
the fund's next-determined daily net asset value.
"With the introduction of NextShares, investors will, for
the first time, be able to access active strategies through a
structure that provides the cost and tax efficiencies of an
exchange-traded fund, while protecting the confidentiality of
fund trading information," Eaton Vance CEO Thomas Faust said in
a statement
Eaton Vance filed for an exemptive relief to offer
exchange-traded managed funds on March 27, 2013.
The SEC's move is in contrast to its decision last month to
deny proposals from BlackRock Inc and Precidian
Investments to create non-transparent ETFs.
Regulators also rejected a proposal by the NYSE to list such
funds, citing concerns about the ability of market makers to
keep tight bid-ask spreads, which if widened, could cause
intraday market prices to deviate significantly from their net
asset values.
Other firms like State Street Corp, Invesco Ltd's
PowerShares and Fidelity Investments are also seeking
permission from the SEC to offer exchange-traded funds.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore and Ashley Lau in New
York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Dan Grebler)