By Ashley Lau and Rishika Sadam

Nov 7 U.S. regulators plan to allow investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp to launch a new breed of actively managed exchange-traded funds that can keep their holdings secret for months at a time, boosting Eaton Vance shares by 22 percent on Friday.

In a notice published late Thursday night, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it intends to issue an order granting permission to Eaton Vance to launch the new funds, known as exchange-traded managed funds (ETMF), which are a hybrid between traditional mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Eaton Vance shares surged to $45.75 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's proposal is the first of several before the Commission to get the go-ahead for so-called non-transparent active ETFs.

Eaton Vance plans to launch 18 of such ETMFs, which will be listed and traded like an ETF but do not have to reveal their holdings on a daily basis, like a mutual fund.

Many have looked to SEC approval of non-transparent active ETFs to be a game changer in the industry, enticing more active mutual fund managers to enter the roughly $2 trillion U.S. ETF market. Others say it will be a while before the new breed of funds gains significant traction.

"I don't think it will be the death of mutual funds, but I think it will bring a lot more people into the space," said Kathleen Moriarty, a longtime ETF industry attorney with Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP who was involved in the development of State Street's original SPDR funds.

Eaton Vance said its Navigate Fund LLC unit will offer ETMFs under the brand "NextShares." The new open-ended funds will list and trade its shares on an exchange at prices directly linked to the fund's next-determined daily net asset value.

"With the introduction of NextShares, investors will, for the first time, be able to access active strategies through a structure that provides the cost and tax efficiencies of an exchange-traded fund, while protecting the confidentiality of fund trading information," Eaton Vance CEO Thomas Faust said in a statement

Eaton Vance filed for an exemptive relief to offer exchange-traded managed funds on March 27, 2013.

The SEC's move is in contrast to its decision last month to deny proposals from BlackRock Inc and Precidian Investments to create non-transparent ETFs.

Regulators also rejected a proposal by the NYSE to list such funds, citing concerns about the ability of market makers to keep tight bid-ask spreads, which if widened, could cause intraday market prices to deviate significantly from their net asset values.

Other firms like State Street Corp, Invesco Ltd's PowerShares and Fidelity Investments are also seeking permission from the SEC to offer exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore and Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Dan Grebler)