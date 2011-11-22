* Q4 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.43
* Q4 AUM down 5 pct from previous quarter
* Co saw net outflows of $2.7 bln
Nov 22 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp
said quarterly profit fell 7 percent as investors wary of
volatile markets pulled money out of its funds.
The Boston-based company's fourth-quarter net income fell
to$46.8 million, or 40 cents per share, from $50.3 million, or
41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 47 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 43
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company saw outflows of $2.7 billion at its long-term
funds and separate accounts, compared with net inflows of $3.16
billion a year ago.
Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for
clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.
Assets under management (AUM) were $188.2 billion as of Oct.
31, a decrease of 5 percent from the $199.0 billion of managed
assets as of July 31.
The decline in AUM follows the trend seen at other top money
managers like BlackRock Inc and Invesco Ltd.
Shares of Eaton Vance were trading at $23.17 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
