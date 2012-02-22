* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.30 last year
Feb 22 Eaton Vance Corp reported a
net outflow of investor cash for the second quarter in a row,
even as its first quarter profit rose 26 percent helped by
certain investment gains.
Net outflows at the company's long-term funds and separate
accounts were $1.1 billion in the quarter, compared to net
inflows of $1.8 billion a year ago.
Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for
clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.
For the first quarter, net income rose to $47.3 million, or
40 cents per share, compared with $37.5 million, or 30 cents a
share, a year ago.
Boston-based Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 47
cents per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the asset manager to earn
44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue decreased 4 percent to $295.6 million from
last year, and investment advisory and administration fees fell
marginally to $239.5 million.
Eaton Vance recorded a gain of $6.4 million on
investments and derivatives in the quarter.
"For the balance of the year, we see both continuing
challenges and growing opportunities," chief executive Thomas
Faust said in a statement.
Assets under management were $191.7 billion at Jan. 31,
almost unchanged from last year.
In January, rivals Waddell & Reed and Affiliated
Managers reported inflows of new client money that were
at their lowest level in several quarters.
Traditional asset managers like Eaton Vance that earn fees
on equity funds have seen their profits being pressured as
cautious investors move their money to lower-fee funds.
Blackrock Inc, the world's largest money manager by
assets, reported a fall in its fourth-quarter net income in
January, but managed to attract new investor cash to long-term
products like exchange-traded funds and institutional index
funds.
The company's shares, which have risen almost 25 percent
since it last reported results in November, were trading down 2
percent at $27.61 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
