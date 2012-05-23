* Q2 adj EPS $0.45 vs est $0.48

* Q2 net inflows of $0.6 bln

* AUM of $197.5 bln at April 30 (Adds background, updates shares)

May 23 Eaton Vance Corp posted its first net inflow of investor cash in three quarters, even as quarterly profit missed market estimates on lower revenue.

Net inflows at the company's long-term funds and separate accounts were $600 million in the quarter, compared with net inflows of $2.9 billion a year earlier.

For the past two quarters, Eaton Vance had posted net outflows of $1.1 billion and $2.7 billion.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Traditional asset managers like Eaton Vance that earn fees on equity funds have seen their profits being pressured as cautious investors move their money to lower-fee funds.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $52.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $62.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Boston-based Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to earn 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue decreased 3 percent to $304.8 million from $315.6 million last year, and investment advisory and administration fees fell marginally to $248.9 million.

Distribution and service fees, on a combined basis, fell 13 percent over the prior year period.

Assets under management were $197.5 billion at April 30, down 3 percent from last year.

Earlier this month, rivals Waddell & Reed and Affiliated Managers also reported increasing inflows while posting estimate-topping results.

Eaton Vance shares, which have lost about 13 percent of their value over the past three months, were down 2 percent at $23.82 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)