By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Aug 17 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) said quarterly profit jumped 63 percent, but net inflows of cash from investors declined amid volatile markets.

Like other asset managers whose prospects are closely tied to market indexes, Eaton Vance shares have been whipsawed by recent market shocks. The concern is that volatility will make investors more reluctant to bet on funds in the future.

That dynamic seemed to play out at Eaton Vance in its fiscal third quarter, ended July 31. It reported net inflows of $1.9 billion to its long-term funds and separate accounts, down from $2.9 billion in the previous quarter and $4.8 billion a year earlier.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high-net-worth individuals. Most of the inflows in the latest quarter went to separate accounts for institutional investors, the company said.

Eaton Vance shares were down 2.7 percent to $23.13 in afternoon trading.

OUTLOOK LESS BRIGHT

Speaking on a conference call with analysts, Eaton Vance Chief Executive Thomas Faust said, "The near term outlook is less bright for Eaton Vance and other asset managers" after the index swings.

But he added, "I believe we're positioned as well as any firm to weather this latest market storm." He and other company executives described a series of new funds and products that Eaton Vance plans to introduce in coming quarters.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Whelan said market drops in recent weeks led Eaton Vance to be "quite active" in share buybacks. He said about 1 million shares were repurchased in the first seven days of August.

"We expect to continue to be aggressive in this type of market environment," Whelan said. So far this year Eaton Vance has spent $118 million on share repurchases, he said, adding, "We could see that going a good bit more."

The company currently has about 117 million shares outstanding, executives said.

EARNINGS BEAT

For the third quarter, Boston-based Eaton Vance reported net income of $68.1 million, or 55 cents per share, up from $41.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected 50 cents per share.

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said he was cautious about the earnings beat, which was driven partly by better-than-expected nonoperating income, including $6.3 million in investment gains.

"It was an EPS beat but one I would term lower-quality," Kim said.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $327.3 million, driven by higher investment fees. Expenses rose 9 percent to $211.6 million.

Assets under management were $199 billion at July 31, up from $173.3 billion a year earlier but down from $202.9 billion at the end of April after market declines. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)