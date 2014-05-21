May 21 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's quarterly profit rose nearly 18 percent, as it earned higher fees from its investment advisory and administrative services.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $74.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $63.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Investment advisory and administrative fees rose about 8 percent to $300.1 million.

Total assets under management rose about 3 percent to $285.9 billion as of April 30 from $278.6 billion as of Jan. 31. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)