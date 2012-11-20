Nov 20 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by strong inflows of client money.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $53.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $46.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported net inflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts of $2.2 billion, compared with net outflows of $2.7 billion in the year-earlier quarter.