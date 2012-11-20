Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by strong inflows of client money.
For the quarter ended Oct. 31, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $53.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $46.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported net inflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts of $2.2 billion, compared with net outflows of $2.7 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.