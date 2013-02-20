BRIEF-Metallic Minerals sees 2017 exploration expenditures to be minimum of $1.1 mln
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
Feb 20 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp's first-quarter profit rose 5 percent as investors put more money into its funds.
Net inflows of $5.4 billion in the quarter compared with net outflows of $1.1 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $49.8 million, or 38 cents per share, from $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the Boston-based company earned 50 cents per share.
Consolidated assets under management rose to an all-time high of $247.8 billion at Jan. 31.
* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory
* Shares rise as much as nearly 117 pct to $11.60 (Adds details, updates shares)
* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced