* Third-quarter net profit/share $0.18 vs $0.43 year ago

* Adjusted earnings/share $0.52 vs est. $0.54

* Net inflows of $8.8 bln vs outflows of $1.4 bln year ago

* Assets under management $268.8 bln as on July 31

Aug 21 Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit but narrowly missed analysts' estimates due to significant non-operating expenses related to the retirement of its debt.

Net income attributable to shareholders more than halved to $23.2 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $50.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fall in net income was mainly due to $52.9 million in costs incurred on retirement of debt. Expenses rose 14 percent in the quarter to $231.5 million.

Excluding items, net income was $66.5 million, or 52 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting Eaton Vance to earn 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net inflows into long-term funds and separate accounts were $8.8 billion in the quarter compared with net outflows of $1.4 billion a year earlier.

Separate accounts are those through which the company offers customized investment strategies to clients such as institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Outflows from Eaton Vance's equity funds were $129 million compared with $3.11 billion a year earlier. Assets under management increased 39 percent to $268.8 billion as of July 31.

Shares of Eaton Vance, which have fallen about 11 percent in the three months to Tuesday close, were slightly down at $39.00 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.